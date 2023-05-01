WESTERLY
Christopher P. Martinez, 37, of 29 Oak St., Apt. B, was charged Saturday with domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment, three counts of domestic simple assault or battery, and three counts of domestic disorderly conduct.
Edson S. Flanagan, 32, of 22 Winnapaug Road, Apt. 2B, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
Randy P. Barratt Jr., 19, of Warwick, was charged Sunday with breaking and entering a dwelling when the resident is home. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
A 16-year-old was charged Sunday with breaking and entering a dwelling when the resident is home.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.