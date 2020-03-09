WESTERLY
Angelo J. Urso, 60, of 288 Shore Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Gretchen Duggan, 57, of Cranston, was charged Sunday with two counts of issuing a fraudulent check.
Joseph Cabral, 43, of 55 Cross St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Joshua Garrett, 37, of 83 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family court.
Kevin F. Haggerty, of no given address, was charged Sunday with domestic cyberstalking.
Daniel L. Hardison, 30, of 57 John St., was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
Kerry D. Fenner, 31, of Warwick, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Julio Rivera, 50, of New London, was charged Thursday with two counts of sale of narcotics.
Jeremie A. Harvey, 19, of North Kingstown, was charged Monday with possession of narcotics, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, operating with unsafe tires, using an improper muffler and improper use of additional lighting.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
