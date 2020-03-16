WESTERLY
Jessica M. Hartley, 35, of 54 Boiling Springs Ave., was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Edwin ivy, 51, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged Friday with issuing fraudulent checks under $1,000.
Wyndell R. Hall, 24, of 35 Stillman Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Michael Spear, 44, of Hull, Mass., was charged Sunday with shoplifting and resisting arrest.
STONINGTON
Jancarlos Torres-Luciano, 18, of Waterford, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Alethea L. Doyle, 39, of 267 Taugwonk Road, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
