WESTERLY
Jason P. Bolduc, 42, of 71 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Thursday with felony habitual shoplifting and misdemeanor shoplifting.
Humberto G. Correia, 64, of 25 Clark St., Apt. B102, was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Colleen A. Allard, 57, of 55 Beach St., Apt. 16, was charged Thursday with breaking and entering a public building or business with felonious intent and falsely reporting a crime.
Edward H. Michalek, 65, of 50 Uzzi Ave., was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance.
Kelli J. Birkbeck, 51, of 26 Moss St., Apt. 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Michael R. Pelchat, 39, of 51 School St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, driving with an expired license and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Alexandria F. Chiaradio, 28, of New London, was charged Saturday with violation of a no contact order, domestic willful trespassing and domestic disorderly conduct.
Keanu M. Brown, 23, of 2 Prospect St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday on two bench warrants from Fourth Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Justin R. Perry, 33, of Plainfield, was charged March 1 with second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree breach of peace, driving under the influence and driving when registration is suspended.
Robert L. Stillman, 69, was charged March 2 with driving under the influence.
Daniel Steven Pont, 40, of New London, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.
RICHMOND
Michael D. Kowalski, 29, of 14 Pinehurst Drive, was charged Feb 24 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
