WESTERLY
Connor Michael Panciera, 27, of 111 Panciera Lane, Hopkinton, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Harlan R. Hays, 43, of 178 Wallace St., Apt. 2, Providence, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Curtis E. Hazard, 40, of 84 Pierce St., Apt. R2, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher Michael Savluk, 37, of 6 West St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Shaun P. Bailey, 40, of 69 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Stephen W. Smith, 54, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 28, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jennifer L. Smith, 50, of Groton, was charged on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
STONINGTON
Robert Johnson, 29, of 5 W. Broad St., Apt. 24, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
James Manx Connelly, 30, of Norwich, was charged Thursday with failure to drive to the right, driving with a suspended license, improper use of license plate or markers, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Donald E. Vogel, 58, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Saturday with interfering with an emergency call and third-degree assault resulting in physical injury.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.