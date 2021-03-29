WESTERLY
Jessica L. Herbert, 49, of 69 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Kathryn M. Trombino, 27, of 10 old Hopkinton Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Clio B. Dobyns, 36, of 2 Brass Ring Road, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Justin C. Eigner, 20, of 57 School St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with domestic vandalism, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Nicole A. Forand, 30, of 62 Mary Hall Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
David McDonough, 36, of 27.5 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
STONINGTON
Evan McLeod, 31, of 10 N. Castle Way, Apt. C, Charlestown, was charged March 22 with driving under the influence, possession of prohibited weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.
David W. Dilibero, 50, of Smithfield, R.I., was charged March 23 with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Jason Linwood Hedges, 39, of Providence, was charged March 23 with four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
William C Wernicki, 22, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and improper use of license plate or markers.
Stephanie Lynn Lavimoniere, 41, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and two counts of fifth-degree larceny.
Jonathan E. Hough, 33, of 50 S. Broad St., Apt. B, was charged Friday with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment.
Donnalee Maheu, 63, of 40 School St., Apt. 1, Westerly, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a protective order, second-degree harassment, fifth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, illegal use of credit card, first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
An 11-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.