WESTERLY
Benjamin Soares, 24, of 65 Woody Hill Road, Bradford, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Foster, 26, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 4, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Joseph G. Baker, 35, of 108 Beach St., was charged with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
James Dylan Main, 26, of 23 Bowling Lane, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
John Julius Baldwin, 69, of Yantic, Conn., was charged with driving under the influence with unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.