WESTERLY
John M. Read, 33, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C113, was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Adrain Baez, 32, of 53.5 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Derrik L. Reels, 35, of Mashantucket, Conn., was charged Saturday with possession of greater than one ounce of marijuana ad driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Kenneth A. Derosier, 50, of 9 Aldrich St., Apt. 2, Wyoming, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jodi B. Parenteau, 45, of 71 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, Pawcatuck, was charged March 8 with fifth-degree larceny.
Savannah M. Butler, 31, of Norwich, was charged March 9 with interfering with police, improper use of license plates or markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a license.
James Edward Norman, 58, of 286 N. Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, was charged March 16 with criminal violation of a restraining order and second-degree threatening.
Nancy Pampel, of 100 S. Broad St., Apt. 104, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property, failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, reckless driving and failure to use seat belt.
Julio Rivera, 51, of New London, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Lisa L. Yasick, 38, of Pascoag, R.I., was charged Thursday with driving without a license, failure to renew registration, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and following too close.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
