WESTERLY
William J. Gaccione, 57, of 6 Tower St., Apt. 6, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jodi-Lyn Marie Sylvia, 50, of 55 Cross St., Apt.1, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Kyle Quenzer, 25, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater, second offense.
Devin Eugene Rickerson, 22, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
David A. Ziengenfuss, 37, of 54 Highview Ave., Apt. A, Hope Valley, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Jessica L. Cook, 27, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 3B, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting.
STONINGTON
Kevin Mendez, 29, of Groton, was charged March 13 with driving without a license and improper use of license plate or markers.
Cynthia Anne Lupo, 69, of 37 Hewitt Road, Apt. 2B, was charged March 15 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Julia Lee Bettencourt, 24, of 74 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Daisey Breault, 18, of 27 Morgan St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level over .02 for someone under the age of 21, failure to drive to the right, possession of alcohol by a minor and failure to wear seatbelt.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
