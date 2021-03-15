WESTERLY
Alexandria F. Chiaradio, 28, of no given address, was charged Wednesday with violation of a no contact order.
Katelyn Q. Gencarelli, 20, of 31 Riverdale Road, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Carlos R. Lizardi, 35, of Providence, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
John Lembcke, 54, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 16, was charged Friday with violation of a no contact order. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Sean Harrington, 28, of 70 Weekapaug Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.