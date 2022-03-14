WESTERLY
David P. DiMuccio, 53, of 386 Post Road, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery.
Corey J. Phillips, 29, of 122 Cross St., Apt. A301, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Robert A. Dellabella, 44, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Robert A. Prout, 24, of 102 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Mark C. Judson, 54, of 8 Byron Drive, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Christopher M. Starr, 49, of Groton, was charged Friday with reckless driving.
Chanthasone J. Vongvixay, 28, of 49 Fairview Drive, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of violation of a foreign protective order and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Deana Marie Antonetti, 28, of 49 Fairview Drive, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Destiny R. Spears, 32, of 31 Kings Factory Road, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kelsey A. Connell, 42, of 3 Joshua St., was charged Saturday with manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
STONINGTON
Kaleb Bennett Simister-Robbins, 23, of 1 Dayton St., Westerly, was charged March 8 with second-degree harassment.
Corri Lynn McNulty, 33, of 14 Nob Court, Westerly, was charged March 8 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and traveling unreasonably fast.
Michael L. Woodward, 53, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and two counts of sixth-degree larceny.
Tyler Davis Lamb, 32, of 99 Stillman Ave., Apt. A2, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Ryan David McCarthy, 33, of 4 Bradley St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and traveling unreasonably fast.
Jason Sean Galonski, 36, of East Haven, was charged Saturday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Thomas J. Miner, 49, of 20 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving without a license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving when registration is suspended and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Anthony Burt, 24, of 48 Coveside Lane, Stonington, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, driving when registration is suspended and failure to obey traffic control signal.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
