WESTERLY
Randy P. Laroux Jr., 34, of 6 Oak Hill Gardens, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
STONINGTON
Denise M. Desouto, 51, of 73 School St., Westerly, was charged March 7 with possession of narcotics.
Michael J. Burdick, 48, of 17 Anthony Road, North Stonington, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Andrew R. Williams, 26, of Groton, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
