WESTERLY
Justin L. Knight, 23, of 25 Muratore Lane, Charlestown, was charged with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Patrick T. Kennedy, 61, of Baltic, Conn., was charged Friday with shoplifting over $100, receiving stolen goods, habitual shoplifting, using implements in concealment to commit shoplifting and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Jorge Brendan Alves, 18, of 83 John St., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with reckless driving.
Alexandria F. Chiaradio, 28, of 67 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic willful trespassing and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ellen M. Dumouchel, 49, of 47 Noyes Neck Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of issuing a fraudulent check over $1,500.
Joseph M. McDonagh, 21, of Weymouth, Mass., was charged Sunday with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Katherine L. McGrath, 29, of Quincy, Mass., was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Robert M. Whyte, 56, of 360 Post Road, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and failure to obtain license or permit required for carrying a pistol.
STONINGTON
Jason R. Leuchner, 48, of 179 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Feb. 22 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Sarah L. Welch, 31, of Baltic, was charged Feb. 23 with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle when license or registration is suspended and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Robert Alexander Candales, 44, of 8 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Feb. 23 with seven counts of criminal violation of a protective order.
William Cahill Carroll III, 54, of 28 Millan Terrace, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Jermel Johnson, 39, of Groton, was charged Monday with fifth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, illegal use of a revoked credit card and third-degree forgery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
