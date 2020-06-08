WESTERLY
Timothya Safi Kachmar, 24, of 59 Pleasant St., Apt. 3, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Jacob J. Rios, 35, of 132 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Terry C. Meece, 40, of 7 Turano Ave., Apt. A, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Christina M. Diaz, 30, of New London, was charged June 2 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Shannon Leslie Oliver, 62, of 19 Pearl St., was charged June 2 with driving under the influence and failure to grant right of way.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
