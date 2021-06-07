WESTERLY
Gary D. Johnson, 35, of 161.5 High St., Apt. A, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Julien M. Medrano, 23, of Clinton, Mass., was charged Sunday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Alexandra Bartolucci, 27, of Waterford, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Kyle Joseph McInerny, 34, of 29 Beatrice St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Mercado, 36, of Leominster, Mass., was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and vandalism.
STONINGTON
Michael K. Defranco, 26, of Groton, was charged May 30 with second-degree threatening and breach of peace. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Christopher P. Schroeder, 42, of Holliston, Mass., was charged June 1 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Jordan A. Mason, 27, of 48 Clark St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
