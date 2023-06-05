WESTERLY
Kimberly J. Bailey, 56 of 23 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged May 30 with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Destiny G. Drake, 22, of 4189 S. County Trail, Charlestown, was charged May 30 with obstructing an officer.
Jace James Coon, 26, of 14.5 N. Main St., Bradford, was charged Wednesday with willful trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Neil C Trewhella, 58, of 6 Setting Sun Drive, was charged Thursday with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic criminal violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jakob Sacco, 21, of 104 White Rock Road, Apt. 2W, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery.
Daniel Blasczak, 61, of 16 Dayton St., was charged Sunday with larceny under $1,500.
Alan Gaccione, 52, of no given address, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
