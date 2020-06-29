WESTERLY
Karli L. Morgan, 21, of 78 Cross St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Eric Troy, 28, of Spencer, Mass., was charged Saturday with possession of a narcotic substance. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Reid L. Rawlison, 20, of 42 Meadowview Terrace, Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jake M. Vine, 24, of Montville, Conn., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
A 17-year-old was charged June 23 with third-degree assault.
Jason W. Rondeau, 43, of 93 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear.
Danielle Jenee Mathers, 33, of 171 Hewitt Road, Mystic, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
David M. Krezel, 33, of Bristol, Conn., was charged Saturday with possession of narcotics.
Michael J. Rowan, 49, of 188 Wolf Neck Road, was charged Saturday with evading responsibility in a crash, failure to drive to the right and failure to carry registration and/or insurance information.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
