WESTERLY
Spencer J. Read, 27, of 41 Rockridge Road, was charged June 22 with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Megan L. Underwood, 40, of Wakefield, was charged Wednesday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Nathan M. Overway, 22, of Ledyard, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Donald B. Lewis, 41, of 145 Tower St., Apt. 4, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault and battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Robert L. Mitchell, 45, of 63 Cross St., was charged Friday with violation of a no contact order.
Travis T. Harris, 28, of Hartford, was charged Friday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Angela R. Duhaime, 42, of Norwich, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Steven A. Lopez, 57, of 13 Sunny Drive, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Robert M. Jackson, 53, of 32 Post Road, Apt. A, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Joseph K. Goodchild, 27, of East Longmeadow, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Matthew C. Davis, 38, of WIlmington, N.C., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Lindsey I. Brown III, 29, of 5 Pond St., was charged Sunday with violation of a no contact order. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
RICHMOND
Maxfield S. Eyre, 22, of Saunderstown, was charged June 14 with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.