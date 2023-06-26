WESTERLY
Terry Barratt III, 23, of East Providence, was charged June 19 with breaking and entering a residence while the occupant is home.
Arianna L. Yepes, 20, of 14 Langworthy Road, was charged June 19 with reckless driving.
Evan Jake Glasson, 32, of Feeding Hills, Mass., was charged June 19 with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Justin MacLeod, 37, of 15 Bell Forest, Hope Valley, was charged June 20 with willful trespassing.
Robert Johnson III, 60, of 93 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Wednesday with criminal violation of a no contact order.
Richard Manfredo, 39, of 61 Cross St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with two counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Ryder D. Crandall, 35, of 78 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jamie L. Hockhousen, 40, of 18 Blue Sky Drive, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Charles R. Ragsdale, 43, of Ram Island Road, Mystic, was charged June 13 with driving under the influence.
Ryan D. Buck, 31, of Groton, was charged June 14 with violation of a protective order.
James W. Cornell Jr., 32, no given address, was charged June 14 with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Christopher T. Arnold, 25, of Wood River Jct.,was charged June 15 with second-degree failure to appear in court and failure to respond to an infraction.
Gregory J. Newcity, 28, of Newington, Conn. was charged June 15 with two counts of second-degree threatening, two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of second-degree breach of peace.
Nicholas R. Behm, 26, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 2A, Pawcatuck, was charged June 16 with reckless driving, driving without a license and criminal possession of ammunition when prohibited.
Mark L. Ball, 53, of 46 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged June 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Peter J. Antonino, 46, of 17 Stanton St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged June 20 with third-degree assault.
Matthew J. Turner, 45, of Moosup, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
John L. Hillyer, 48, of 13 Oak Drive, North Stonington, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, failure to drive to the right and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
Jacob C. Lanoue, 23, of 25 Manor St., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and third-degree criminal mischief.
Nicholas D. Mandes, 40, of 15 Clarks Falls Road, North Stonington, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
RICHMOND
Frank E. Medberry, 70, of South Kingstown, was charged June 10 with reckless driving.
Leah Benjamin, 48, of 34 Chester Ave., Westerly, was charged June 14 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tender Harrison, 45, of Warwick, was charged June 15 with failure to appear.
A 15-year-old juvenile from Richmond was charged June 19 with simple assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
