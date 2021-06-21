WESTERLY
Francis F. Scott, 31, of Naugatuck, Conn., was charged Friday with public intoxication.
Kenneth Bauman, 53, of Bristol, Conn., was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen A. Colprit, 34, of 4 N. Main St., Bradford, was charged Saturday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle E. Richards, 34, of 35 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Keith R. Cabana, 42, of 9 Sayles Hill Road, North Smithfield, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Tyrone D. McPhearson, 40, of 98 Flanders Road, Stonington, was charged June 15 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Marcus D. Sminkey II, 37, of Santa Cruz, Calif., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Amos Reynolds Farrell, 61, of Jamestown, R.I., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane.
Taishia L. Jordan, 24, of Norwich, was charged Saturday with illegal use of license plate or markers and failure to carry minimum insurance requirements.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
