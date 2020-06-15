WESTERLY
Ronald G. Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 21, Pawcatuck, was charged Frieday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Jessica R. Howard, 32, of Hartford, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan Remillard, 24, of Dudley, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Zachary M. Remillard, 24, of Webster, Mass., was charged Saturday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Nathan M. Overway, 21, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with possession of marijuana.
Robert Christopher Long, 64, of 4 Pearl St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Victoria Johnson, 20, of 19 Beach St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lawrence P. Johnson, 56, of 19 Beach St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Kevin Enrique Shan Jr., 21, of 375 Liberty St., Apt. 16, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
