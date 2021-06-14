WESTERLY
Jonathan D. Lallo, 43, of 56 Sherman Ave., Kenyon, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Edson S. Flanagan, 30, of 63 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Benjamin J. Allen, 35, of 184 Shore Road, Apt. 5, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Shayn C. Plouffe, 34, of 19 Apache Dr., Apt. E, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Tia Wilcox, 31, of Moosup, Conn., was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Mandy Lynn Bulkeley, 45, of 58 Spruce St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with vandalism.
STONINGTON
Jasmin M. Fonseca, 27, of 12 Maple Ave., Westerly, was charged June 7 with fifth-degree larceny and criminal impersonation.
Robert Rockwell Van Zandt, 40, of 254 Wheeler Road, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
