WESTERLY
Joshua M. Donnellan, 39, of 110 Post Road, Apt. 125, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to person or property.
STONINGTON
David M. Rathbun Jr., 45, of 211 Cove Road, Stonington, was charged Monday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Wyndell Richard Hall, 24, of 35 Stillman Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
