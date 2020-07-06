WESTERLY
Corey J. Phillips, 27, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 18, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Edward C. Allore, 37, of 16 Hardwood Lane, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Antoinette D. Boss, 55, of 11 Acorn Drive, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Breanna L. Pont, 25, of 21 Spruce St., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday with violation of a no contact order.
Brandon Allen, 28, of 23 School St., Apt. 8, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Olivia Frenze, 18, of 23 Church St., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Anthony L. Fisher, 38, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with violation of probation.
Richard D. Clang Jr., 54, of Lebanon, Conn., was charged Monday with use of a facsimile firearm and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
