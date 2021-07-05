WESTERLY
Gregory A. Coon, 40, of 7.5 Argyle Drive, was charged Friday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property.
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with vandalism.
Ellise G. Mako, 33, of 8 Rocket St., Apt. 48, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Sofia V. Trombino, 29, of 49 Bowling Lane, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Robert M. Jackson, 53, of 32 Post Road, Apt. A, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
