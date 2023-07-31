WESTERLY
Eric J. Briere, 31, of Beacon Falls, Conn., was charged Friday with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, carrying a pistol without a license or permit, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Joyce M. Rosado, 74, of 122 Cross St., Apt. A106, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Arnold, 25, of no given address, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Frank Robert Kenyon, 59, of 6 Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
John M. Read, 36, of 50.5 Pierce St., Apt. E, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jennifer L. Irwin, 40, of 50.5 Pierce St., Apt. E, was charged Saturday with resisting arrest. She was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Raymond P. Beaudry, 45, of Charlton, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Ryan M. Gagne, 38, of Manchester, N.H., was charged Monday as a fugitive from justice.
STONINGTON
Simon A. Knott, 62, of Guilford, was charged Wednesday with evading responsibility in a crash.
Samuel Modzelewski, 29, of East Lyme, was charged Wednesday with fifth-degree larceny.
Dorian D. Jenkins Jr., 32, of Hartford, was charged Wednesday with criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation, third-degree identity theft and third-degree forgery.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.