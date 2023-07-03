WESTERLY
Malcolm D. Gill, 48, of no given address, was charged Friday with larceny under $1,500 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Daniel S. Palmer, 32 of Warwick, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Michele B. Matrumalo, 52, of Exeter, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Erick M. Luckman, 23, of 4 Jay St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Fallon L. Denning, 21, of 32 Spring St., was charged Saturday with failure to stop at an accident causing damage to personal property.
Benas B. Kirvelevicius, 24, of East Lyme, Conn., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Natalia Hernandez, 42, of Providence, was charged Sunday on two bench warrants from 3rd Division District Court.
Crystal B. Pimental, 29, of Woonsocket, was charged Sunday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Carly C. Fielding, 32, of West Kingston, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Gregory C. Danis, 40, of Chicopee, Mass., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Peter J. Furmanick, 42, of Hopkinton, was charged Thursday with interfering with police, assault on public safety, violation of a protective order, criminal impersonation, first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
HOPKINTON
Brandon T. Hayes, 31, of Coventry, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Matthew D. Keyes, 23, of East Walpole, Mass., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
