WESTERLY
Mark Michalak, 58, of 15 Brookside Road, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Joseph William Weaver, 28, of 23 Canterbury Drive, Bradford, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
John B. Brown, 62, of 13 George St., was charged Sunday with willful trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
John B. Brown IV, 28, of Warwick, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Randy Austin Thomas, 50, of 18 Green Court, was charged Sunday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call, domestic vandalism and resisting arrest.
Steven Morello, 39, of Middletown, Conn., was charged Thursday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property.
Nicholas Mello, 36, of 121 High St., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Kevin Joseph Berube, 42, of 27 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged July 18 with criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree threatening.
Nicholas Raymond Zujus, 22, of 243 N. Stonington Road, North Stonington, was charged July 18 with driving under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive to the right.
Douglas James Markie, 47, of 133 S. Broad St., Apt. 1H, Pawcatuck, was charged July 19 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Mark Thomas Cook, 53, of 11 Canterbury Lane, Pawcatuck, was charged July 20 with risk of injury to a minor, possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, making an improper turn and two counts each of possession of narcotics, possession with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Marie Aponte, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged Tuesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Jeffrey Joel Mumford, 37, of 110 Brookside Lane, was charged Wednesday with criminal violation of a restraining order.
Daniel M. Evans, 50, of 31 Summer St., Westerly, was charged Friday with evading responsibility in a crash and driving with a suspended license or registration.
Tevyn Eugene Rollins, 27, of 62 Polly Lane, Uncasville, was charged Sunday with first-degree forgery, sixth-degree larceny and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Edleen Rojas, 32, of Groton, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, improper use of license plate of markers, failure to drive to the right and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Miguel Angel Arroyo, 58, of El Paso, Texas, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.