WESTERLY
Anthony R. O'Brien, 27, of Lee, Mass., was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and resisting arrest.
Connor Coppola, 18, of Yonkers, N.Y., was charged Saturday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person under 21.
Miguel A. Rodriguez, 41, of 8 Vose St., was charged Saturday with domestic cyberstalking.
Antonio Huerta Garcia, 35, of 42 Batterson Ave., was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Richard Lee Mayo II, 38, of 9 Garden St., Apt. A, Pawcatuck, was charged July 20 with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Andrew J. Kennett, 34, of 98 W. Broad St., was charged July 20 with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.
Julio A. Troche, 46, of Hartford, was charged Monday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.