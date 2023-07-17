WESTERLY
Damien Lee Logan, 19, of 19 Sherwood Drive, Stonington, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Evan S. Maggs, 24, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. 11, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Naomi Van Der Kruit, 20, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
James Dylan Main, 26, of 23 Bowling Lane, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic violation of a no-contact order. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Moocheke R. Lamphere, 43, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Victor J. Vasquez, 40, of 2 Knight St., Apt. A, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Darius W. Herrera, 21, of Homestead, Fla., was charged with public intoxication.
STONINGTON
Shawn A. Troche, 38, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. 5, Westerly, was charged July 11 with driving under the influence, improper use of markers, driving without a license, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive to the right.
Samuel Stone Jr., 48, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 25, Pawcatuck, was charged July 11 with driving under the influence.
Stanley H. Hill, 61, of West Haven, was charged Wednesday with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening.
David B. Matteson, 39, of Groton, was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a child.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
