WESTERLY
Peter H. DiCarlo, 59, of 40 Rockridge Road, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Linda L. Clifford, 56, of 84 Pierce St., was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of vandalism.
Andrew L. McCarthy, 45, of Dorchester, Mass., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald F. Woycik, 57, of 30 North Drive, Ashaway, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jason G. Palmer, 29, of 8 Marriott Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Raymond Stephenson, 40, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 17, Pawcatuck, was charged July 7 with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Paige Anderson, 19, of Litchfield, Conn., was charged July 7 with driving under the influence.
Alex Ryan Kellner, 19, of Sharon, Conn., was charged July 7 with driving under the influence.
Wyndell Richard Hall, 24, of 35 Stillman Ave, Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and second-degree failure to appear.
Teresa Gay Cummings, 54, of 9 Grand St., Apt. 6, was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order.
Michael David Delia, 55, of 808 Stonington Road, was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order.
Lawrence J. Neuser, 64, of 9 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault and assault on healthcare worker.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.