WESTERLY
Carmen R. Mendez, 35, of Providence, was charged Thursday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Lucas L. Fleming, 42, of Reading, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Gregg N. Barber, 58, of Voluntown, Conn., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Anthony L. Fisher, 39, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Saturday on three bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Melinda J. Boeglin, 66, of 8.5 Spruce St., Westerly, was charged Friday with interfering with an officer.
Barry S. Boeglin, 70, of 8.5 Spruce St. Westerly, was charged Friday with interfering with police, driving under the influence and evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Aaron Bradford Ellison, 56, of Groton, was charged Sunday with second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
