WESTERLY
Darell S. Haynes, 32, of Queens, N.Y., was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer, giving false documents to a public official and possession of false identification.
Brianna L. Delgado, 33, of North Providence, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense. She was also charged on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Meghan C. O’Brien, 33, of Scituate, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Nathan George Bossie, 22, of 161 Babcock Road, North Stonington, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Michael J. Limbo, 56, of 11 Wetomachick Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Xuequin Liang, 36, of 28 Walton St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first violation.
Kevin J. Tedesco, 28, of Groton, was charged Sunday with consuming alcohol in public.
Kathryn Ann DiOrio, 59, of 26 Captains Way, Apt. A, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
