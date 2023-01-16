WESTERLY
James T. Burns, 27, of 22 Unkuri Drive, Charlestown, was charged Friday on two arrest warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Reinaldo Torres Jr., 37, of Providence, was charged Saturday with forgery and/or counterfeiting. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Alexander J. Platt, 18, of 75 Wagner Road, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
John T. Monahan, 66, of 5 Lee St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
