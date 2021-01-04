WESTERLY
Johnathan F. Krupka, 27, of 20 Duhamel Ave., Charlestown, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disroderly conduct.
Javanie G. Nelson, 24, of Groton, was charged Saturday with creation, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Melissa S. Cummings, 41, of 91 Brandywine Drive, was charged Saturday with obtaining vehicles with the intent to defraud.
Stephen A. Carr, 28, of 39 Pleasant St., was charged Saturday with two counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals and two counts of failure to meet rabies vaccination requirements.
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with driving without a license and use of tobacco by a minor.
Taurie M. Richardson, 24, of Narragansett, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and vandalism.
STONINGTON
Peter A. Arvidson, 75, of 219 Pequotsepos Road Ext., Stonington, was charged Dec. 27 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Gabriel S. Austin, 21, of 38 Pleasant St., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with sixth-degree larceny, possession of liquor by a minor (warrant from before he turned 21) and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Dylan Patrick Berube, 33, of 370 Greenhaven Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny by embezzlement and second-degree breach of peace.
Joseph Medeiros, 46, of 99 Shore Road, Apt. 204, Westerly, was charged Thursday with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Robert Alexander Candales, 44, of 8 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
