WESTERLY
Charles F. Smith, 35, of 13 Holmes St., was charged Thursday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
Jodi-Lyn Marie Sylvia, 50, of 55 Cross St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Mark A. Baeder, 65, of 2 Linden St., was charged Friday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Shannan Marie Mulcahey, 32, of 50 Granite St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tyler Maher, 28, of 63 Elm St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Giana M. Constantino, 22, of 123 Post Road, was charged Monday with willful trespassing and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Anderson Manfred, 21, of 5 Annanias Ave., Apt. A, was charged Monday with vandalism, disorderly conduct and willful trespassing.
Mason A. Fusaro, 23, of 12 Richmond Lane, Apt. B, Mystic, was charged Monday with reckless driving and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jonathan J. Chiaradio, 27, of 183 Potter Hill Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
Mason A. Fusaro, 23, of 12 Richmond Lane, Apt. B, Mystic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Joshua Keilty, 49, of 40 Main St., Old Mystic, was charged Saturday with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
