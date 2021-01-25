WESTERLY
Donald K. Arruda, 32, of 803 Kings Factory Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with sale r concealment of leased personal property valued over $500.
Odilio S. Gonzalez, 34, of Norwich, was charged Friday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was also cited with driving without a license.
Nicholas Frederick McLean, 20, of 14 Lawton Ave., was charged Friday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Anthony J. Goss, 33, of 22 Rocket St., Apt. 3, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit ot a chemical test.
John P. George II, 33, of 27 Whipple Ave., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Erin J. Sieczkiewicz, 37, of 15 Pierce St., Apt. R, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Destiny G. Drake, 20, of 4189 S. County Trail, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
STONINGTON
Eric John Prachniak, 57, of 31 Millan Terrace, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with reckless driving, evadin responsibility in a crash, driving without a license, failure to drive to the right and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Aaron Bradford Ellison, 55, of Clinton, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Patrick Jordan Dooley, 23, of 13 Marie Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Francis Meihgan Herbert, 39, of 7 Valley Drive, Westerly, was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace, fifth-degree larceny, two counts of violation of a protective order, impersonating a police officer and violation of conditions of release.
Alexis Castanon, 36, of 181 Palmer Neck Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday first-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace.
Phillip T. Acosta, 30, of 8 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
