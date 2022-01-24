WESTERLY
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Ronald J. Durfee, 35, of 25 Westminster St., was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
James A. Davis, 37, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Chelsea Lindo, 22, of New Bedford, Mass., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 10 grams or less of a schedule I-V drug and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
David W. Poole, 33, of 15 Grills Lane, Bradford, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Cory K. Burke, 29, of 28 Pellegrino Road, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 10 grams or less of a schedule I-V drug and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
STONINGTON
Paul J. Murasso, 57, of 92 Candlewood Road, was charged Tuesday with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
Jessica E. Marshall, 49, of 2 Marion St., Westerly, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, improper number of headlights and failure to drive to the right.
Desiree D. Subotic, 53, of 9 Allen St., was charged Saturday with failure to drive to the right.
Amber M. Ayers, 34, of 130 Pawcatuck Ave., was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order.
Emanuel Malo, 29, of 42 Gordon St., Apt. 2, Willamantic, was charged Sunday with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
Charles Hall, 49, of 27 Mulberry St. Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with criminal violation of a protective order.
RICHMOND
Alexander Place, 26, of 256 James Trail, was charged Jan. 4 with operating with a suspended license.
Makius H. Spears, 30, of 21 Woodville Alton Road, Hopkinton, was charged Jan. 8 with domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct.
Megan Culpepper, 37, of 138 Richmond Townhouse Road, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Zachary M. Thole, 28, of 8 Twilight Trail, was charged Jan. 10 with domestic vandalism, domestic disorderly conduct and refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
Eric M. Pease, 49, of 107 Woodville Alton Road, was charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.