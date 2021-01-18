WESTERLY
Joseph Rodriguez, 39, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism, resisting arrest and domestic disorderly conduct. He was also charged five hours later with violation of a no contact order and resisting arrest.
Jean L. Cusson, 30, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 28, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Corianne Chambers, 30, of Buxton, Maine, was charged Jan. 11 with driving under the influence possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katherine Leigh Istatia, 39, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Andy Manuel, Rodriguez, 33, of Worcester, Mass., was charged Saturday with third-degree assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
