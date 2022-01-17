WESTERLY
Marquis David Jackson, 20, of 60 School St., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct.
Justin C. Hall, 24, of Groton, was charged Friday with violation of a no contact order.
Liam Alan Audette, 25, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Saturday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Stephanie G. Boudreau, 32, of 210 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with willful trespassing and obtaining $1,500 or less under false pretenses.
Andrea Buie, 38, of no given address, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
