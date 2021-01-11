WESTERLY
Michael J. Mattia, 52, of 110 Post Road, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Nicholas R. Cillino, 30, of 4 Jay St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Timothy John Paskievitch, 38, of 43 Tower St., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Raymond Matteson, 63, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C305, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Kayla B. White, 25, of 15 Lorraine Road, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. She was also charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Caleb L. Schmidt, 21, of 108 Oak St., was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Christopher Maggs, 32, of 15 Pierce St., Apt. R, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Brian Thomas Ahern, 39, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with improper use of license plate or markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Anthony Leroy Fisher, 39, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Jan. 5 with driving when license is suspended, failure to carry a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Patrick Berube, 33, of 370 Greenhaven Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear.
Sara Anne Murcko, 30, of 22 Wilford Court, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, following too close, failure to drive to the right and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
