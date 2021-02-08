WESTERLY
Connor Michael Panciera, 26, of 111 Panciera Lane, Hopkinton, was charged Wednesday with creation or delivery or a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Paul J. Nicholson, 53, of Warwick, was charged Friday with felony shoplifting and habitual shoplifting.
Kelsey A. Humble, 30, of Griswold, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Michael Cortez, 59, of Narragansett, was charged Saturday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Christopher R. Penado, 28, of 56 Cross St., was charged Saturday on a warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged with destruction of public property over $100.
Adam S. Brown, 38, of Millinocket, Maine, was charged Sunday with failure to obtain license or permit to carry a pistol and possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.