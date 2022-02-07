WESTERLY
Steven G. Kipp, 42, of 46 Laurel St., Ashaway, was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties. He was also charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Douglas D. Kenney, 71, of no given address, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Eric Robert Larson,65, of 61 Prospect Hill Road, Noank, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of greater than .15.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Jeremiah P. Strong, 29, of 32 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. While in custody, he was charged with disorderly conduct following a separate incident.
STONINGTON
Dorothy H. Papp, 69, of 6 Grandview Park, Unit 1, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure tin meet minimum insurance requirements.
Nydia Ivett Ortiz-Rodriguez, 40, of Providence, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Leah Audrey Castro, 33, of 22 Winnapaug Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
