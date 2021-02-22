WESTERLY
Rebecca Martel, 23, of 62 Spring St., was charged Thursday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Taurie M. Richardson, 24, of 51 Pierce St., Apt. F, was charged Friday with assault of a health care worker, simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Matthew C. Sprague, 32, of no given address, was charged Saturday with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Daniel M. Evans, 51, of 31 Summer St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with resisting arrest and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Daniel C. Williams, 43, of 4 Smith St. Apt. 2, Old Mystic, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
Matthew Casey Blanchard, 35, of no given address, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
Samuel Ryan, 30, of 4 Garden St., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Laird Courtney Yard II, 40, of New London, was charged Wednesday with improper use of license plate or markers.
Quinten William Chandonnait, 25, of 24 Westminster St., Westerly, was charged Sunday with evading responsibility in a crash and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
