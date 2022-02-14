WESTERLY
Richie R. Hanson, 32, of Groton, was charged Thursday with entering a dwelling with felonious intent and larceny under $1,500.
Euris M. Pineda Rosario, 27, of New London, was charged Thursday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and driving with an expired license, first offense.
Timothy John Paskievitch, 39, of 43 Tower St., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent crime.
Edward G. Northup, 51, of 447 Klondike Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Moocheke R. Lamphere, 42, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Friday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and disorderly conduct.
Philip A. Debartolo, 32, of 114 Post Road, was charged Saturday with vandalism, disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery.
Jason A. Tucker, 38, of Narragansett, was charged Saturday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Vanessa L. Williams, 35, of North Kingstown, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct. She was also charged on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Antoine C. Williams, 47, of Norwich, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
John P. Leddy, 31, of 6 Orleans Court, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Glen D. Edwards, 47, of 6 Redbarn Drive, Bradford, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Brian T. Ahern, 41, of 4 Ann St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with felony shoplifting and habitual shoplifting.
John C. Bosacco, 48, of Greenwich, Conn., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Yu Chung Chen, 22, of Kingston, was charged Feb. 6 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Kaeli Blaine, 30, of New London, was charged Feb. 7 with failure to have headlights lit, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving without a license and possession of narcotics.
Tina Keena Azzinaro, 23, of 62 Elm St., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, driving without a license and failure to drive to the right.
Kenneth Paul Hvarre Jr., 41, of 42 W. Vine St., Apt. G, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Anita L. Gienau, 76, of 1 Cutler St., was charged Thursday with driving without a license, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and following too closely.
Kurt D. Riley, 28, of 54 Stanton Lane, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
