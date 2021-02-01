WESTERLY
Justin M. Varas, 35, of 47 John St., was charged Friday with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Lena Curland, 21, of Norwich, was charged Friday with breaking and entering a home without owner's consent and disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm and obstructing an officer.
Chad Lucas Green, 28, of 377 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
