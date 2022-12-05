WESTERLY
Joseph S. Turano, 28, of 21 Chase St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call, domestic vandalism, domestic larceny under $1,500 and domestic disorderly conduct.
Edward M. Mulvey, 61, of 20 Clark St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence, second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Matthew J. Conley, 24, of 9 Nichols Lane, was charged Saturday with tampering with motor vehicles.
Jacqueline L. Bell, 46, of 150 Main St., Apt. 1, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
