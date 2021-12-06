WESTERLY
Thomas R. O'Meara, 64, of 104 White Rock Road, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Alyia Hazard, 23, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Anthony A. Hazard Jr., 19, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Dionte Barker, 18, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Raymond C. Wilkinson, 35, of 26 Maybrey Drive, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher A. Calhoun, 33, of no given address, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jamel Nobles, 44, of New Haven, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, interfering with an officer, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of narcotics.
Peter Matthew Crawn, 56, of 13 Cleveland St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear.
Annette L'Homme, 54, of 8 Pleasant St., Mystic, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Christian Garcia, 19, of Groton, was charged Saturday with with driving under the influence, evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failure to drive to the right and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Nicole Ann Forand, 31, of 20 Fusaro Ave., Westerly, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, child endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment, failure to carry proper registration or insurance and traveling unreasonably fast.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
