WESTERLY
Two juveniles, both 17, was charged Wednesday with willful trespassing and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Daniel M. Evans, 51, of 31 Summer St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Joseph Michael Aragi, 32, of 90 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Michael R. Pelchat, 39, of 50 N. Main St., Bradford, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
April Mattia, 52, of 23 Brendon St., Apt. A, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.