WESTERLY
Timothy O'Reilly, 32, of 18 Hobart St., was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Emily A. McGuire, 21, of 81 Shore Road, Apt. 6, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied.
STONINGTON
Jason Michael Power, 41, of Narragansett, R.I., was charged Dec. 20 with driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle when registration is suspended, following too close and second-degree failure to appear.
Anthony Trebisacci, 69, of 7 Hillside Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, failure to use proper turn signal.
Seth T. Hilbert, 39, of Groton, was charged Saturday with falsely reporting a concern regarding possible injury or death and misuse of 911 to falsely report an emergency.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
